Look Back ... to announcement of Fort McClellan's closure, 1995

June 24, 1945, in The Star: Fort McClellan’s post headquarters building will be named and dedicated in memory of the late Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr., who was killed during the past week while commanding American forces on Okinawa. Gen. Buckner was the fort’s commander for about a year from 1938-39. The headquarters building is a low, Spanish-style structure which houses offices of the post commander and other administrative units, one of several building completed in 1932. The dedication ceremony will be held day after tomorrow.
Also this date: Now that the U.S. is fighting a one-front war, rather than two fronts, it won’t need quite as many artillery shells, or men to manufacture them. Kilby Steel in Anniston is expected to lay off 100-250 men as a result, but they will quickly be directed to other vital industries.
June 24, 1995, in The Star: Anniston is losing Fort McClellan. After failed attempts by four of the eight members of the Base Realignment and Closure commission to keep Fort McClellan open, those four supporters gave up and voted yesterday with the others to close the base and move most of its missions to Fort Leonard Wood, in southern Missouri. “This is the worst thing that could have happened to us economically,” said Gerald Powell, who headed the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s task force to fight the closure. According to the Army’s estimates, the fort is responsible for 16.9 percent of the local economy; the number of direct and indirect fort-related jobs is 7,253.