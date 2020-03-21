Look Back ... to announcement of a "Supercenter," 1995

March 21, 1945, in The Star: Chrysler Corporation, operator of the Anniston Ordnance Depot, has contributed a check for $1,000 to the 1945 Red Cross War Fund drive, according to an announcement made at drive headquarters today. Employees of the big plant at Bynum have so far contributed more than $3,600 to the fund.
Also this date: Teachers of the four local school systems — Anniston, Calhoun County, Jacksonville and Piedmont — will hold a meeting at Anniston High School tomorrow morning in their capacity as members of the Alabama Education Association. Miss Margaret Griffis, president of the Anniston Teachers Association, will welcome out-of-town visitors here.
Additionally: For the first time in U.S. Army history, black troops and white troops are now fighting side-by-side in the same outfits in both the First and Seventh armies, according to a recent issue of Stars and Stripes.
March 21, 1995, in The Star: Calhoun County can recover from the loss of Fort McClellan, but it won’t be a quick or easy process, an economic consultant says. “It does take a substantial amount of time to go from being defense dependent to independent,” consultant David A. Wilcox, representing a California firm, told a few dozen community leaders at the Chamber of Commerce office yesterday. “It requires a seven- to 10-year, long-term strategy.” Wilcox had prepared an 87-page study for the Economic Adjustment Authority, a task force set up to look for ways the area can survive the fort’s closure.
Also this date: Wal-Mart officials announced today that the company plans to build a “Supercenter” south of I-20 in Oxford and create about 180 new jobs to run the 24-hour retail store. The primary difference between a Supercenter and Wal-Mart’s current Oxford store (across Alabama 21 from Quintard Mall) is the addition of a full-sized supermarket within the larger structure’s walls.