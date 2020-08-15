Look Back ... to Anniston's reaction to winning World War II, 1945

Aug. 15, 1945, in The Star: At 6 p.m. last night President Truman declared that Japan had quit and the Allies had won World War II. Anniston promptly went delirious with joy, according to a front-page account by local reporter Anne McCarty: “Last night here, as all over the nation and all over the peace-loving world, the pent-up emotions of four years broke loose in the most jubilant and deep-felt spontaneous celebration the city has seen for 25 years. Downtown the streets were mobbed; traffic five deep, cars and trucks weighted down with shouting citizens, cars decorated with red, white, and blue streamers jammed Noble Street; horns and sirens blew continuously, and over the turmoil could be heard the happy laughter of a people again at peace.” The celebration went on for hours, the reporter noted, not even beginning to subside until midnight. Today continues to be a “peace holiday,” with the work of the community expected to resume tomorrow.
Also this date: An advertisement from Crescent Motors in Anniston emphasizes the request made recently in an attempt to keep passengers moving along quickly and efficiently. Riders are asked to have their 6-cent fare ready — a nickel in the fare box, a penny to the operator — and to board the bus only by the front door and exit only by the rear door.
Aug. 15, 1995, in The Star: Employee parking lots were empty but picketers walked in front of M&H Valve Co. this morning as a wildcat strike — one not endorsed by the workers’ union — by many of the 250 employees entered its second day. Machine shop workers walked off the job yesterday, arguing that the company illegally has abolished some seniority benefits. Five other departments joined the strike today.
Also this date: New Options, an outpatient program for at-risk children, opened its doors last week at 310 East 16th Street in Anniston. The clinic, a satellite of Hillcrest Behavioral Services in Birmingham, is intended to help children ages 12-18.