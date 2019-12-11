Dec. 11, 1944, in The Star: About an inch and a half of snow blanketed Anniston, Calhoun County and this section of Alabama early this morning, but traffic in the area was not hampered. Harvey Floyd, supervisor of transportation of Calhoun County schools, reported that all buses operated on schedule this morning. The snowfall was a complete surprise to practically everyone, as yesterday’s temperature rose to 61 degrees in a sunny sky. Huntsville reported almost four inches and Gadsden had more than an inch. Also this date: The Noble Street Church of Christ, 16th and Noble streets, was badly damaged by fire late yesterday afternoon and because of the blaze, the regular Sunday night service had to be called off. The fire started from a hot air furnace in the basement at the rear of the building. It’s not clear what specifically started the fire. Paul F. Edwards is minister of the church, which was covered by insurance.
Dec. 11, 1994, in The Star: Anniston’s Bulldogs are the Class 6A champion in Alabama high school football, having scored a 16-14 upset over Shades Valley last night in Birmingham. “This is a great feeling, and I’m happy for the team,” said head coach Rodney Bivens, who was an assistant on the Bulldogs’ 1989 title run. It was only fitting that former Anniston head coach Berry Halladay attended the game to witness Bivens’ and the Bulldogs’ greatest triumph: Halladay was Bivens’ prep coach at Minor High School in Birmingham before coming to Anniston. The key play in the game came with 3:57 left, as Anniston held a 2-point lead but Shades Valley seemed on the verge of scoring. However, Anniston defensive back Darious Truss tipped a Shades Valley pass which bounced high in the air before Corey Thomas came down with it at the 1-yard line. Also this date: There was no central air conditioning in the original Anniston Memorial Hospital as it was built in 1944, we learn in a 50th-anniversary story about the institution. The only cooling unit existed in the operating room – and it was coin operated.