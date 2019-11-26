Nov. 26, 1944, in The Star: Apparently the layout of the new Anniston Memorial Hospital, with its numerous wings and corners, confuses people who need to bring emergency cases for treatment. A prominent advertisement, complete with drawing [which might not be quite to scale] instructs drivers of ambulances, taxicabs and private cars to drive east on 10th Street, then turn right on Keith and turn right again onto Ninth Street so as to approach the Emergency Room from the east. The advertisement tells people they must not use the main driveway and main entrance for emergency cases. Hospital visiting hours are 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Also this date: Sixty-two people became citizens of the United States in a mass naturalization ceremony at the Fifth Regiment Chapel at Fort McClellan a few days ago. All but five were soldiers now stationed at Fort McClellan, the others being residents of Birmingham. Federal Judge Clarence Mullen presided over the ceremony; the soldiers are eligible for citizenship by reason of service in the Army.
Nov. 26, 1994, in The Star: It didn’t matter last night that Anniston High School’s Bulldogs were facing the defending Class 6A state champions, nor did it even matter they were playing the champions, Central-Phenix City, on the latter’s own field, Garrett Stadium. Quarterbacked by Montressa Kirby, the Bulldogs never blinked and rolled to an easy 34-7 state quarterfinal victory. “We’re peaking at the right time,” said Anniston coach Rodney Bivens. “We are playing awfully well right now.” In other playoff victories last night, Alexandria beat Fairview 34-23 (Mac Campbell rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in that one), while Cleburne County beat West Point 28-7. That means there’s going to be a playoff rematch in six days between Cleburne and Alexandria.