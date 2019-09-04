Sept. 4, 1944, in The Star: Anniston’s 100-bed Memorial Hospital, which cost more than half a million dollars paid by the Federal Works Agency, is now in legal possession of its trustees. About 90 percent of the new equipment for the hospital has been installed and the remaining pieces should be delivered by Oct. 1, meaning an opening date is expected to be near that date. Garner Hospital on Leighton Avenue will be abandoned when the new hospital opens. However, the same men who have been trustees of the old will be trustees of the new; they are E. S. Perkins, A. T. Harris and J. C. Sawyer.
Sept. 4, 1994, in The Star: Heather Whitestone, the reigning Miss Alabama and a junior at Jacksonville State University, doesn’t try to deny her deafness – she just doesn’t want it to stop her. For her to become Miss America would be proof that being deaf is not something that must hamstring your life. “My mother never let me use deafness as an excuse,” Ms. Whitestone, 21, said this past week. “I never thought of myself [as] not able to do something because I was deaf.” The Miss America Pageant will be held in Atlantic City, N.J., later this month. Her talent is dancing. Also this date: White leaders in the Calhoun County business community are trying to work quietly behind the scenes to end a boycott of 21 area businesses announced by the SCLC and 13 local black preachers from their pulpits a week ago today. The boycott appears to be having modest impact, but Rev. John Nettles of the state SCLC organization predicted the buying ban will become increasingly effective during the next two weeks.