Feb. 4, 1944, in The Star: The Jitney Jungle grocery store at 17th and Noble and its affiliated drug store were struck last night by burglars who apparently gained entry through a transom over an outside door on the south side of the building. A safe was expertly cracked open in the drug store and around $80 cash and perhaps some narcotics were taken. The grocery store lost chewing gum, candy and cigarettes but nothing from its cash registers. The thieves ransacked the office of grocery store manager Herman Harris, but that’s not where the store’s safe is located. Also this date: The exceptionally tight labor market for normal civilian functions — a market caused by demands of the military and of the industries which directly support it — forces some businesses to just make do. E. C. Lloyd, proprietor of Lloyd’s Bakery in Anniston, says he’s doing a large part of the specialty baking in his plant because illness has also taken away some of his help in the past few weeks. He is like many another employer who just has to keep going regardless.
Feb. 4, 1994, in The Star: Charlene Hill, 8th-grade special education teacher at Anniston Middle School, has been named Anniston’s Secondary School Teacher of the Year and Deborah Clonts, who teaches first grade at Tenth Street Elementary, has been named the city’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Both were honored at a luncheon yesterday. Mrs. Hill is a 1986 Jacksonville State University graduate and Mrs. Clonts is a 1978 University of Alabama graduate. Also this date: A coalition of black parents, reacting to some racist incidents against their children in the Oxford school system, last month presented a petition to Oxford’s school board, asking that the problem be addressed. They asked for a committee to be formed to look into complaints, which the school board has done; the parents hope this will strengthen communication between the system’s black community and school administrators. “We’re taking a positive approach, and one that I believe will be fruitful,” said Superintendent John Toland.