Sept. 1, 1944, in The Star: The first bale of cotton for the season of the 1944 crop was marketed in Anniston today by W. M. Wills, a black farmer who lives near Eastaboga. He received a total of $151.87, which included the donations given as a premium. The bale, classified as “very low middling,” weighed 584 pounds and netted Wills about 26 cents a pound. Also this date: More than a dozen people charged with violating Anniston’s “hog pen law” have been fined $10 plus four dollars in court costs each in Police Court. It’s illegal to raise hogs in Anniston (or at least within a certain number of feet of your neighbors).
Sept. 1, 1994, in The Star: The new principal of Anniston High School, James Parker, has a concentration and enthusiasm for his job that’s so great, he almost seems to want to become one with the school. In his second week on the job, he’s still commuting from Gadsden, but he wants to find a place to live near his school – so near, he said, he wants to be able to hear the telephone ringing in his office when he’s standing on his own front doorstep. One of his ambitions is to start a Saturday school. “Most individuals can concentrate better and longer on a Saturday. No one has used Saturday to the maximum,” said Parker, 56. Parker’s academic background is in chemistry and physics; his interest in and pursuit of educating others came a little later. Also this date: The former principal of Randolph County High School, Hulond Humphries, yesterday told his side of events that stirred racial troubles in that community earlier this year. For example, Humphries was quoted as telling a student, “Your mom and dad made a mistake, having you as a mixed race child.” Addressing a sympathetic crowd of cheering supporters outdoors, he stated, “Let me say emphatically, that I have never called a student a mistake.”