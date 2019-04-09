April 9, 1944, in The Star: Four men of Anniston’s police force will soon leave to take their places with the armed forces, joining four others who have already answered that call. The four new men are James Cobb, J. G. Holden, J. V. Gregg and A. L. Blackmon. Already in the service are Sgt. Cloyce Sills, Sgt. E. W. Laney, Sgt. Frank Crow and Lt. Jack Suggs. Also this date: Thaddeus McDuffy Gwin, Oxford merchant, died at Garner Hospital yesterday at age 86. Born and reared in this county, Mr. Gwin for 67 years operated a store in Oxford. His father was Rev. T. P. Gwin, a former pastor of Oxford Baptist Church. Mr. Gwin, one of Alabama’s oldest merchants, was popular across the county, known as a humanitarian and an active church worker. He is survived by two daughters and a son: Mrs. Hugh Fitzgerald of Oxford, Dr. Alva Gwin of Albany, N.Y., and Clyde Gwin of Houston, Texas.
April 9, 1994, in The Star: At Webster’s Chapel, the 75 or so people who walked into Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for Palm Sunday services last month left there on their hands and knees. The tornado that struck the county hit them, too, sending the church’s roof over a nearby mountain and causing the ceiling to fall and rest on the pews. Fortunately, the members hit the deck just in time, with only one person hurt. The disaster received little or no immediate news coverage, in part because of the fatalities that resulted over in Goshen. Compared to Goshen’s suffering, “we’ve got no problems,” said Mt. Gilead deacon chairman David Curvin.