Nov. 30, 1944, in The Star: A new drug store will open tomorrow in downtown Anniston, owned by B. L. Snellgrove and J. C. Broadnax, who also operate the Palace Drug Company and Jitney Jungle Drug Store. The new business, at 1331 Noble Street (14th and Noble) will boast a modern soda fountain and sandwich counter, registered pharmacists to dispense drugs and separate departments for baby items and the military. Also this date: Apparently some sort of social group, the “Oxanna ’Possum Club” chose Judge W. D. DeBardelaben as its president last night at a supper meeting at Judge Boozer’s farm south of Oxford. Judge Lamar Field was elected vice president, Homer McNaron as secretary and treasurer and Cecil Montgomery, sergeant-at-arms.
Nov. 30, 1994, in The Star: Jingle Bells rang out down Noble Street during the Christmas parade, but for most merchants’ cash registers, it was a silent night. Main Street Anniston organizers had hoped the estimated 10,000 to 15,000 parade visitors would turn into shoppers before and after last night’s festivities marched to their conclusion, hoped that the great parade would put people in the mood to buy. Instead, most left following the last float, with many stores already dark inside a half-hour after the procession, despite earlier promises to stay open until 9 p.m. Seated in the little English Village mini-shopping center, Santa was left looking for kids to sit on his lap. Also this date: Labor Day weekend next year is expected to be the time when at least 100 teams of softball players as the Women’s Class D Southern National tournament come to the Anniston area to play at Woodland Park softball complex. The tournament site was chosen by the Amateur Softball Association. “This will be one of the largest events, period, to be held in Calhoun County next year,” said Woodland Park manager Carter Wells.