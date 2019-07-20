July 20, 1944, in The Star: In a letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Mayne of Oxford, Pvt. J. A. Mayne reports that while he was in England getting ready for the D-Day invasion, it was his task to fetch the first packages of ammunition that Americans were to use against the Germans. “Well,” he writes, “we got it and started distributing it to the platoons when to my amazement I found on the seals of the boxes two words, Anniston Ordnance.” Seeing that and knowing exactly where the ammo came from made him real proud, Mayne said. “I thought they’d like to know, those folks at home, that their work is getting results.”
July 20, 1994, in The Star: Don Norby and about a dozen other residents of the Forestbrook subdivision in Golden Springs have waited nearly seven years for the city of Anniston to fix the drainage problem that becomes evident during downpours. But his is not the only spot with problems. There’s an unlined drainage ditch running through Anniston Country Club that club officers have been waiting nearly four years to see improved, while in west Anniston, residents have waited a whopping 30 years for the city to do something about the flooding that sometimes forces them to flee their homes in boats. At a recent City Council work session, the demands of all these constituencies were brought out into the light – with awkward moments arising when it appeared the city was prepared to cater to the needs of the Country Club at the expense of the other projects. Of course, reality was a bit more complicated than that. Also this date: Howell Realty Co. in Anniston, which would be officially 46 years old Sept. 1, is no more. It has legally become part of the national franchised realty organization known as REMAX, a privately owned company based in Denver. Hoyt Howell Sr. founded the local company in 1948, which will soon operate under the new name, REMAX Group of Calhoun County.