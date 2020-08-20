Look Back ... to an unknowable future for Kilby Steel, 1945

Aug. 20, 1945, in The Star: A late summer football clinic for small boys sponsored by the Anniston Park and Recreation Board was to begin at Johnston Park this afternoon. Coach A. C. Curry, assisted by a number of varsity football players, was in charge of the clinic, which will last for 10 days. Touch football, which has become popular in physical education and intra-mural programs, will also be taught. This sport was developed to protect young football enthusiasts from injury. Also this date: No definite plans can yet be made for the future activity of Kilby Steel Company, where production ceased at the close of the war last week, according to a statement made this morning by Oscar Kilby. Kilby Steel Company had a wartime employment range of 1,200 to 1,500 workers, but now all but 200 have been released. “The first thing we have to do now is to get all of the government property away and back to the government so we can free the plant of war activity,” Mr. Kilby said.
Aug. 20, 1995, in The Star: Supporters of Anniston’s Farley Berman museum last week kicked off a campaign to raise $2 million for the museum, according to Hervey Folsom, a spokeswoman for the drive. Ms. Folsom said 40 volunteers will be contacting individuals and businesses in the community to raise the money. The museum is scheduled to open in the fall in a 22,500-square-foot space near the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Also this date: Anniston’s downtown loop trolley service is still a losing proposition, not attracting enough paying riders to make it viable. Main Street’s contract with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, which oversees the system, runs out Sept. 30. Various adjustments in the service will be discussed in the next couple of weeks, but continuation does not appear to be guaranteed.