Sept. 2, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 2, 1994, in The Star: A young athlete named Daniel Jack will start tonight trying to establish his own indelible presence when Oxford travels to Talladega to begin its 1994 season. Jack has never started a football game for the Yellow Jackets, but the pressure goes yards beyond that. Not only is he quarterbacking a team that won a state championship in 1993, he is following a brother, Jason, who won his second state championship four years before that. “I know there will be pressure,” Daniel said as he walked back toward the locker room on a recent afternoon. A student passed by, looked at him and in a sing-song voice chirped, “Jason Jack.” Daniel looked back and smiled. “See?” he said. Also this date: The Simpsons, which premiered on Sunday nights in 1990 before being sent into battle opposite The Cosby Show on Thursdays, has returned to Sundays. Its fifth season commences Sept. 4 on Fox (that’s Channel 11 on Anniston NewChannels). The animated sitcom seems to be as strong and funny as it ever was.