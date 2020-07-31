Look Back ... to an Oxford physician's new assignment, 1945

July 31, 1945, in The Star: Dr. Robert A. Hingson, a native of Oxford who has within the past few years become renowned in the medical world for his part in the discovery of a technique called “continuous caudal analgesia,” will soon be transferred to Memphis, Tenn., on an assignment with the Public Health Service. (The aforementioned technique makes possible painless childbirth.) The nature of Dr. Hingson’s work in Memphis has not been announced but it will be in connection with his caudal analgesia work. During recent months he has spent most of his time in Philadelphia giving lectures and instructions on the caudal analgesia discovery. Also this date: More than 1,400 conversations will be transmitted simultaneously over a new coaxial telephone cable now being laid between Atlanta and Meridian, Miss., via Anniston, members of the Anniston Civitan Club learned yesterday in remarks by a Southern Bell Company representative. The frequency rate that the cable will carry is almost as high as that needed for television; indeed, it’s predicted that in the near future the conductors will be ready to carry television signals.
July 31, 1995, in The Star: Stringfellow Memorial Hospital trustees today asked a court to approve a 30-year management contract with a Florida hospital chain that would provide $8 million for charity in Calhoun County. The hospital’s board of trustees also announced it had filed suit seeking $750,000 in compensatory damages and unspecified punitive damages against rival Regional Medical Center and two heirs of Stringfellow’s founder for interfering in Stringfellow’s deal with Health Management Associates of Naples, Fla.