May 2, 1944, in The Star: J. D. Honeycutt of Oxford, a private in the Army, has given his life to his country, succumbing to injuries he received Dec. 16 in action against the Axis in Italy. Pvt. Honeycutt, son of J. G. Honeycutt of Oxford, Route 2, entered service in March last year and left for overseas duty in September. Born and reared in Calhoun County, Pvt. Honeycutt attended Munford School and worked at Kilby Steel before going into the Army. He is also survived by five sisters and a brother, all of Oxford Route 2. According to official word the father received last night, Pvt. Honeycutt died March 30.
May 2, 1994, in The Star: A groundbreaking ceremony was held a few days ago for what’s to be known as the Pelham Range Training Facility, which will house administrative offices, a first-aid treatment area and four classrooms — all geared toward the training of Fort McClellan soldiers in the ways of chemical warfare defense. The $1.84 million facility, due to be finished in April 1995, will eliminate the current eight-mile commute between Pelham Range and the main post and will make the learning process more efficient.