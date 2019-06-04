June 4, 1944, in The Star: The experience of escaping from a locked compartment of a sinking battleship and watching the remainder of a naval battle at midnight while drifting helplessly in a life jacket at Guadalcanal, 1942, has been related by Radioman First Class Robert Morris, son of T. L. Morris of Eastaboga. The young Morris graduated from Calhoun County High School in Oxford in 1937. At one point in his account, describing what happened after his ship went down, Morris states: “Along about 10 o’clock when I was too exhausted to try to go any farther, I spotted an object in the water. When I got closer I found it was a floating mine. I didn’t know whether it would explode or not, but it was either get on it or drown.” Also this date: Hopes for an Alabama-Auburn football game this fall were dashed today as the Alabama trustees endorsed the recommendation of the University Athletic Committee against resumption of the contests that ended 37 years ago. In a six-page letter, committee members quoted at length — approvingly — from a statement made in 1923 by Dr. Spright Dowell, then president of Auburn, in which he declined to renew the games after a request from the governor and the state legislature. Dr. Dowell said such a game would assume an importance out of proportion to its true relationship and “all other games, contests and activities would be made subservient to the one supreme event of the year.” The Auburn president also declared that the “effect on the students and on the general public would be unduly prejudicial to the institution that lost and unduly favorable to the institution that won.” Additionally: A couple of bold-faced names have found their way to the weddings column on this Sunday. Joan Lagarde of Anniston, daughter of John B. Lagarde Jr., yesterday married Capt. John Harvey Hancock of St. Francis, Kansas, while earlier in the week, Lt. Maximilian Wellborn Matthews of Anniston married Miss Frances Erin Bradley.
June 4, 1994, in The Star: The now-retired president of Ayers State Technical College, Pierce Cain, 73, had postponed that milestone for years, despite the money it cost him. But the reason he put retirement off, he says now, is he feared Ayers would be taken over by Gadsden State Community College. He’d been told it would happen when he retired. So he didn’t retire. “I felt I owed it to the community to stay until that was no longer a possibility,” he says. That moment came almost a year ago today, when a Learning Resource Center was dedicated in his name. The center is expected make the technical college eligible, eventually, to be designated as a community college by the State Board of Education.