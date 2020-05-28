Look Back … to an Oxford man predicting the Baby Boom, 1945

May 28, 1945, in The Star: Dr. Robert A. Hingson Jr., Oxford native, obstetrics authority and author of a book on the control of pain in childbirth, told a church gathering in Birmingham last night he anticipated a marked increase in the nation’s birthrate in the postwar years. Dr. Hingson is associated with the U.S. Public Health Service and is in Birmingham to survey medical educational facilities in the state. Also this date: Lt. Gus D. Leslie, an Eighth Air Forces fighter pilot, has alerted his parents in Anniston via letters that he has been liberated from a German POW camp and is on his way home. Lt. Leslie was shot down over Germany Nov. 5, 1944, kept in a prison camp along the Baltic, and was liberated May 1. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Leslie, reside at 1527 Quintard Avenue.
May 28, 1995, in The Star: Calhoun County officials are putting together a drug-rehabilitation program for jail inmates that would be the first of its kind in the state. The program would allow the county jail to provide in-patient drug treatment of a type that’s currently available only in a handful of state prisons in Alabama. It’s thought the cost of the program would be offset by eventual savings realized when former drug addicts are no longer a financial drain on the local justice system. “If we can affect some of these people, there’s no way to predict the savings we’d have, but it has to be mind-staggering,” said Bill Robison, an architect of the plan. Also this date: In his weekly column of topics journalistic, Anniston Star Executive Editor Randolph Murray announces the arrival of Tim Pryor to begin a three-month internship. Pryor comes here from the University of California at Berkeley with a extensive resume of reporting for magazines, newspapers and National Public Radio.