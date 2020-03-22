Look Back ... to an Oxford man dying for his country, 1945

March 22, 1945, in The Star: A young man of Oxford has given his life to his country. T/Sgt. Henry Edison Pruett was killed in action in the European theater of operations March 9, according to a message received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. M. Pruett of Oxford Rt. 2. The serviceman was radio operator on a B-17 bomber and was on his 13th mission. Sgt. Pruett had been overseas since Nov. 29, 1942. Also this date: The largest military teletype office in the state — boasting four machines that handle a daily average of 500 messages — is located at Anniston Ordnance Depot, operated by Anniston Warehouse Corporation. Col. Harold F. Ogden commands the depot.
March 22, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville State University may have lost state money to open a new environmental center, but it has lost the center itself. The university is using $226,000 of money already in hand to keep the center going until it can find other sources. Also this date: The Anniston City Council will briefly accept new applications for the Ward 3 council seat left vacant by the death of Lucius Fleming, but hopes to decide on a replacement by next week after holding a couple of meetings on the matter. At least eight candidates are under consideration: Ralph Bradford, Laurence Howard Belville, Willie F. Cunningham, Debra Foster, Mary Harrington, Gerald Wilkerson, the Rev. Jimmy L. Jackson and the Rev. J. E. Merriweather.