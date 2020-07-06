Look Back ... to an Oxford-Coldwater education question, 1995

July 6, 1945, in The Star: Col. Clarence E. Jones assumed command of Anniston Army Depot today, succeeding Lt. Col. Harold F. Ogden, who will continue as the Contracting Offices representative at Bynum until the Chrysler contract has been terminated. He has 27 years of Army experience, he’s married and has one son who is at West Point.
July 6, 1995, in The Star: Despite Oxford officials’ assertions to the contrary, children who live in the Goldwater area will not be able to attend Coldwater Elementary School, part of the Calhoun County system, if the area is annexed into Oxford, according to the Calhoun County school board. If the land where these approximately 150 children live becomes part of Oxford, then that’s where the children should go to school, said Superintendent Jim Winn. Said Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, “We might be a little tight for space for a while, but we will make it work.” The annexation election has not been scheduled.