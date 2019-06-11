June 11, 1944, in The Star: Organization of a young people’s group for the city of Anniston will be worked out at a meeting June 13 at the USO-YMCA Club. Reporting on by-laws for the group at that time will be Miss Jane Barker and Miss Margaret Vann, as well as Allen Worsham, George Bryant and Douglas Berg. Among those who have been working on the plans and who will be present at the meeting Tuesday will be Miss Lou Adams, Miss Sara Jones, Miss Miriam Steele, Miss Martha Jo Rutledge, Miss Ann Brummel, Nathan Springer, Joe Walker, John Edwards, Bill Stoney, J. C. Henderson and Charles Rice. Any boy or girl of high school age may attend the session Tuesday night and may be included in the list of charter members by signing an agreement to the by-laws. Also this date: Garner Hospital in Anniston has been designated as a depot for the distribution of penicillin to civilians, it was reported yesterday through the War Production Board. About 21 other hospitals in the state have received that designation.
June 11, 1994, in The Star: A few people think the Army should build an incinerator to destroy chemical weapons. A few more strongly oppose it. But most of the community is “very apathetic" over how the Army gets rid of the aging arsenal at Anniston Army Depot, according to a citizens group appointed to gather public opinion on the matter.