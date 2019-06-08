June 8, 1944, in The Star: In one week civilian members of the public are invited to the Morrisville-area ranges of Fort McClellan, as well as to the main reservation itself, to view demonstration firings of the some of the many types of weapons used by American soldiers in the D-Day invasion. The demonstration and a general “open house” are being held as part of the nationwide observance of Infantry Day, June 15. Also this date: In a series of judicial appointments he announced today, Gov. Chauncey Sparks is elevating Appeals Court Judge Robert Simpson to the Alabama Supreme Court and replacing him at the appellate level with Seventh Circuit Judge R. B. Carr of Anniston. Judge Carr will hold office until a successor is chosen in the 1946 general election, in which he can run if he chooses. Judge Carr, a native of Choctaw County, came to Anniston in 1917 to begin practicing law.
June 8, 1994, in The Star: The results of party primary elections yesterday mean that Roy Snead Jr., the incumbent sheriff, and Larry Amerson, the 911 director, will be in a runoff for the Calhoun County law enforcement post.