Look Back … to an industrial park for Oxford, 1995

May 30, 1945, in The Star: A full-page advertisement urging everyone to buy War Bonds in the “Mighty 7th War Loan” campaign presents a revenge argument: In 1923 a terrible earthquake struck Japan but the United States sent assistance in the form of food, clothing and medicines. “They repaid us for this softhearted gesture, all right — at Pearl Harbor,” the advertising message states. Also this date: At present most of the newsprint consumed in the U.S. comes from Newfoundland and other parts of Canada. That is why an announcement from the newsprint committee of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association that a newsprint mill ought to be constructed in the Southeast should be welcomed both inside and outside the newspaper business, according to an editorial. Such a mill would allow newspapers to have access to a more bountiful supply of newsprint, and would benefit the economy of whichever state it’s first built in.
May 30, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County Economic Development Council this morning announced plans to build a 60-acre industrial park north of Oxford Lake. The EDC spent about $550,000 on the property northwest of the intersection of Pace Street and the Norfolk Southern Railroad, land popularly known as the Howle estate. Work is expected to begin soon on developing the site — at an additional cost of about $360,000 — but officials say it will be at least six months before the site could be ready for a tenant. Water, sewage and some roads will have to be run to the park before industries can locate there, EDC Chairman William Trammell said. The park will be named for a former mayor of Oxford, Carl Pace (1936-1940).