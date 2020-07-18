Look Back ... to an illegal trailer camp, 1945

July 18, 1945, in The Star: Hundreds of visitors inspected the remodeled plant of The Anniston Star yesterday at an open-house program. In groups they were conducted on tours through the business and advertising offices, the composing and press rooms; and upstairs through the news rooms and the teletype room, where a battery of machines brings in United Press and Associated Press stories from all over the world. In celebration of the remodeling inside and out, last night employees of The Star attended a barbecue at Lake Louise.
Also this date: The northeast corner of 22nd and Noble streets is under consideration by the Anniston City Commission as the site for a new fire station. Traffic conditions at the No. 3 station, 1016 Wilmer Ave., make it necessary to find a new station location. In other City Commission business, it was determined that the trailer camp at 20th and Noble is indeed in violation of a city ordinance, in part because it contains 19 trailers but the ordinance allows only 12.
July 18, 1995, in The Star: Bessie Esta Collins Dishman will celebrate her 100th birthday July 20. Mrs. Dishman attended the Normal School at Jacksonville and began teaching at a one-room school, Martin’s Chapel, at age 17 — the start of a teaching career that would last many decades. She was married to the late L. A. Dishman, with whom she had three children; he died in May 1968.
Also this date: Jamie Hanna, 18, the New Orleans-born daughter of parents who both are busy Anniston physicians, has won a National Merit Scholarship, sponsored by the University of Alabama, the scholarship corporation announced yesterday. Miss Hanna, who will also play soccer for the University of Alabama, graduated ninth in her class at Anniston High School and credits the academic program there for giving her opportunities not available anywhere else in the area.