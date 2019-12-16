Look Back … to an idea for schools of the future, 1994

Dec. 16, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 16, 1994, in The Star: The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is calling on the county’s five school systems to move quickly to set up a high-tech computer and video system that would allow students to learn from teachers who are miles away. Folks from the chamber and the school systems recently visited Wetumpka, where they saw how a teacher at one high school can teach students in classrooms at four other high schools using the latest in link-up technology. The teachers can see, hear and talk with students in every classroom. “We believe this will become the system of the future chamber representative Betty Carr told the Anniston school board last night. Also this date: Cornell Howard, principal of Randolph Park Elementary School in Anniston since 1986, retired today, fulfilling the plan he announced back in the fall. Howard will return to his native Birmingham, where has has kept a home. In charge until a new principal is hired, probably in January, will be teacher Sandra Gunter. Additionally: Saying that his predecessor in the Alabama attorney general’s office, Democrat Jimmy Evans, left the post with serious financial mismanagement, Attorney General-elect Jeff Sessions has asked for the resignation of 40 percent of the office staff. Sessions said he expects the personnel cuts to save $2 million this fiscal year.