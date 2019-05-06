May 6, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 6, 1994: Planning for a unique Anniston museum to house the Farley Berman weapons collection is now on hold because Gov. Jim Folsom refused to sign a taxation bill — which would have exempted the collection from ad valorem taxes — that had passed both chambers of the legislature. Folsom instead sent the bill back to the House with proposed amendments, but because the Senate had already adjourned, the bill had no chance to advance. Also this date: Jim McGhee, owner of Crown Energy Insulation Inc., an Oxford insulation contracting business, has been active in the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce since 1985. He’s obviously made a good impression in a relatively short span of time, because today McGhee was named the chamber’s Small Business Leader of 1994. Additionally: A way-oversized figure of a cow was seen by some amused motorists in downtown Anniston today. The figure was being towed on a trailer as part of a promotion to mark the upcoming sales of Mayfield Dairy products in Calhoun County for the first time ever.