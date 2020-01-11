Look Back ... to an emerging problem with PCBs, 1995

Jan. 11, 1945, in The Star: From the editorial page: “Over in Birmingham, Police Commissioner Eugene Conner has developed a movement to instruct police in the proper handling of veterans returned from the war who are suffering from mental and nervous disorders. We hasten to applaud the commissioner for this far-sighted view and for the interest he is manifesting in the handicapped and incapacitated men who are returning from the fronts. The gesture is indeed commendable and worthy of praise.”
Also this date: The Teen Age Club needs used furniture, so persons who might have old lounges, stuffed chairs, floor lamps and the like which they would like to donate can get word to the kids by calling Anniston High School, telephone No. 1304. “We have boys in the club who can rework old furniture and make it look new,” said George Nichopoulos, president of the club.
Jan. 11, 1995, in The Star: Members of Anniston’s Historic Preservation Commission have proposed that legally designated historic districts be created along West 15th Street and around Zinn Park, particular near the spot passengers disembarked at the L&N Railroad depot on West 13th. Anniston City Council members have mixed reaction to the idea.
Also this date: Calhoun County is rediscovering a neglected part of its past, but unfortunately it’s not one of the cool parts, like indigenous culture. It focuses instead on a group of chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. Once widely used in industry, PCBs got their commercial start here more than 60 years ago. Their lingering presence here, such as in contaminated fish in Choccolocco Creek, has drawn local attention in recent times in the same way environmentalists worldwide have worried about the substance for years.