Look Back ... to an effort to smooth the waters, 1995

Sept. 20, 1945, in The Star: A “Little Theater” group, headed by Miss Kitty Gully, was organized recently at the USO at 12th and Gurnee. Last night rehearsals commenced for the first production, “Twin Beds.” Plays will be presented in the USO auditorium but the date for the first performance hasn’t been set. Miss Mary Anne Edwards, a speech teacher at Anniston High School, will direct. “Twin Beds” was previously presented in this area by the theater group at Fort McClellan. Also this date: An advertisement for Forbes Piano Company in Anniston proclaims that a new shipment of records of popular music has just arrived. Featured artists include Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Sammy Kaye, Perry Como, King Cole Trio and Kuke Ellington.
Sept. 20, 1995, in The Star: Alarmed by the recent acrimonious debate on the Anniston City Council concerning the budget, and on whether to replace the city manager, SouthTrust Bank president Glen Huie has invited scores of business and civic leaders to a problem-solving meeting tomorrow morning in the cafeteria of his bank building. Council members, however, are not invited. Also this date: Ground was broken yesterday by an array of education and public officials for construction of a new high school for Randolph County students. The previous school was maliciously burned down last summer. The new one will be very similar to the old one on the outside, but behind its walls will be 19 classrooms, compared to 14 before. The building should be completed in time for the next school year, although the auditorium, being built separately, will take a little longer. The school enrolls around 450 students in grades 7-12.