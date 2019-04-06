April 6, 1944, in The Star: A nurses’ home which will adjoin the new Anniston city hospital being constructed on the Tyler property has been approved, U.S. Rep. Sam Hobbs said today, and work is expected to begin shortly. Hobbs said the government awarded $97,500 for the nurses’ home and training facilities. Furnishing and equipment costs are expected to run the total to $150,000. Also this date: Pat Norman Badders, 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. H. S. Badders of 1831 West 11th St., Anniston, was killed yesterday afternoon during a training accident at Camp Luis Obispo, Calif. A shell exploded near him while he was offering instruction to Army trainees. Pvt. Badders, who was born and reared in this county, attended Mechanicsville High School. His parents, two brothers and five sisters survive him. He had been in the Army about 18 months.
April 6, 1994, in The Star: The head of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, Al Rothwell, has been instrumental in establishing a voter-registration program among chamber members. Following an hour-long meeting yesterday at the chamber office, about 30 representatives of area industries went away as sworn deputy registrars, empowered to sign up their co-workers to vote. Mary McLaughlin, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Registrars, helped make it happen, in part by reminding the new deputies of the ground rules when they take a new voter’s registration data.