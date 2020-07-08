Look Back ... to an economic example to be set, 1995

July 8, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Kiwanis Club will observe its 25th anniversary this week by welcoming back an old friend and a charter member of the club, Judge R. B. (Bob) Carr. Formerly a judge here in Calhoun County, Judge Carr is now associate judge of the Court of Appeals of Alabama and resides in Montgomery.
Also this date: In social news, we learn that Maj. and Mrs. Frank Edwards and family of New Albany, Ind., leave Anniston today after a visit with Maj. Edwards’ mother, Mrs. Laura Edwards, and Miss Mae Edwards. Maj. Edwards is now stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. … Also, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wohlers Dethlefs entertained graciously at their home on Montvue Road on a recent evening, giving a supper party in honor of relatives visiting from New York and Michigan. Mrs. Leonard Huxley Roberts assisted Mrs. Dethlefs at the buffet table.
July 8, 1995, in The Star: To counter the blow of the decision to close Fort McClellan, Calhoun County must capitalize on national interest in redevelopment opportunities, the director of the county Economic Adjustment Authority said yesterday. “There is now national interest in this region because of what may become available at Fort McClellan,” Rudy Noll told a group of about 30 at the County Administration Building.