March 31, 1944, in The Star: The Junior-Senior banquet of Jacksonville High School was held March 23 in the auditorium of the Recreation Center. Members of the junior class, assisted by their teachers, Mrs. Guy Rutledge and J. M. Anders, organized the affair. A “fiesta” theme was used as the decorative motif, including the skillful placement of life-size Mexican figures, cacti and sombreros. Morris Steinberg was toastmaster; Patty Dillon toasted the seniors and Hewlette Owen responded.
March 31, 1994, in The Star: The first radio station to play early rock ‘n’ roll in Anniston was not WHMA or WSPC, but WANA, according to a recollective interview with the station’s owner (since 1987), Joe Burney. WANA signed on in March 1954 with the music of Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and Carl Perkins. Burney began his association with the station in 1956, about the time the operation moved from South Leighton to its current site in north Anniston. He says the early rock format lasted three or four years, then the station started playing country music in the daytime and rock ’n’ roll at night. The station has been full-time gospel for the past seven years.