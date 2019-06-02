June 2, 1944, in The Star: Two University of Alabama students from Anniston have been named to high places on the staffs of publications there. Miss Betty Carr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Carr of 623 Highland Ave., will serve next term as business manager of the Rammer-Jammer, the college magazine. Miss Jean Lloyd, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Lloyd, 1100 Montvue, will serve as one of the managing editors of the Crimson-White, the campus newspaper.
June 2, 1994, in The Star: Now that he has succeeded in removing television cameras from the Anniston City Council Chamber — the 3-year effort to broadcast next-day video of the meetings on a local cable channel was voted to a halt a couple of nights ago — Councilman Jerre Ford wants a particular person removed, too: Ford wants to serve as competition for Mayor David Dethrage in the 1996 municipal election. Dethrage responded that it’s “downright silly” to talk about an election that’s so far down the road.