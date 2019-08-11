Aug. 11, 1944, in The Star: Cherokee County’s 3-man draft board has resigned at the request of the state’s selective service director, as a result, he said, “of political activities in connection with the deferment of farmers.” Col. James T. Johnson Jr. declined to go into details on the “political activities” charges, saying such information ought to come from Washington. Also this date: A school opening was held in the Delta community four days ago and all are looking forward to the largest attendance ever this school term. Miss Annie Belle Workman of Ashland and Miss Cleo Braswell have been welcomed as new teachers, joining those who return.
Aug. 11, 1994, in The Star: A warehouse, a finishing facility and the main office of Boozer Laminated Beam Co. were lost in a fire that struck the west Anniston industry early this morning. But, radiating confidence and realistic optimism, company vice president Bud Owsley gave his 20 or so employees a pep talk about how the business would rebound. “We’ll be all right,” Owsley said later. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s nothing we can’t handle.” Also this date: Some pedestrians headed to the supermarket in the 1600 block of Quintard will have a little easier time of it, thanks to two more stop signs at the 16th and Leighton intersection. Previously, only east-west traffic was halted; now the north-south drivers are, too. Additionally: Anniston Army Depot broke ground yesterday on a 50,000-square-foot building designed expressly for catalogue and storage – not display – of thousands and thousands of military artifacts, from saddles to firearms. The structure will feature soft lighting, low humidity and high security to preserve the artifacts, and individual items, or groups of them, could be shipped out to Army museums when requested. It’s expected to be completed mid-summer of next year.