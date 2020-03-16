Look Back … to an Anniston recording studio making a name for itself, 1995

March 16, 1945, in The Star: A special half-hour program produced by personnel of Fort McClellan’s Regional Hospital and honoring WACs who work as medical technicians will be broadcast Monday night on radio station WHMA. The show will include the debut of the new Regional Hospital Dance Orchestra under Pfc. Ted Coronas. The orchestra is a newly formed unit of musicians that transferred here from Camp Sibert. It plays several times a day in hospital mess halls. Also this date: Today in Hollywood at the 17th annual presentation of the Oscars, Ingrid Bergman won the Best Actress statue for her performance in Gaslight, Bing Crosby won the Best Actor prize for Going My Way, and that movie about two Catholic priests also won the award for Best Picture.
March 16, 1995, in The Star: From the outside, the small building alongside an alley in east Anniston looks more like a clubhouse than a recording studio. But the building is the home of Alley Way Records, a fast-growing label that has already sent one record to the top of the blues charts. “I’m probably the best-kept secret in Anniston,” said Alley Way co-owner Bart Pate, 34. The album Pate produced was The Ice Cream Man, which marked the return of blues legend John Brim. The one-room studio has no control room; Pate sits right there with the musicians while they’re playing. He uses a 24-channel mixing board that feeds into a professional-quality reel-to-reel tape recorder — top-notch analog equipment.