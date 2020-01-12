Look Back .. to an Anniston native's music career, 1995

Jan. 12, 1945, in The Star: The Right Rev. James M. Stoney, bishop of New Mexico and Southwest Texas and former rector of Grace Episcopal Church, will conduct the 11 o’clock services Sunday morning at his old pulpit. His brother, the Rev. William S. Stoney, rector, will be the celebrant at Holy Community at 8 o’clock.
Also this date: An advertisement placed by Courthouse Café, now under the management of W. P. Terry, tells the potential patron that the place has been completely remodeled, repainted and given new kitchen equipment. Tasty, wholesome dinners cost 40 cents. As the name suggests, it’s located across from the Courthouse on 11th Street in Anniston.
Jan. 12, 1995, in The Star: When Amy Grant steps out on the Omni stage in Atlanta on Jan. 27, Anniston native Bill Owsley will be standing at a microphone nearby singing and playing guitar. The 28-year-old musician, a Nashville resident for the past seven years, has one of the better jobs a session player could want: working with a major star who sells out venues around the world. He plays both electric and acoustic guitar and sings backup vocals. “Those two hours on stage are the best thing about a tour. The rest of the time I’m just trying to stay warm on the road,” Owsley said during a recent Anniston visit, sitting in the den of his brother’s eastside home. Owsley has already been through Europe and the Far East with Ms. Grant, whom he adores: “She’s a very warm and caring person,” Owsley said.