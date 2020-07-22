Look Back ... to an Anniston man's wartime assignment, 1945

July 22, 1945, in The Star: Leading the first American convoy into Berlin was Lt. Cloyce Sills, an Anniston boy who went in with the first invasion forces at Cherbourg peninsula and fought with the First Army all the way across Europe through the Battle of Germany. This information was mentioned incidentally in a letter from Lt. Sills which was received a few days ago by his wife, the former Margaret Currie of this city. Lt. Sills received orders to advance from Frankfort to Berlin between July 2 and July 5. In his jeep, which he had named “Margaret” in honor of his wife, he led a two-mile convoy over the 400-mile trip. Lt. Sills has been in the Army 49 months and has been overseas 21 months.
Also this date: Dr. Walter A. Mason will assume the duties of his new job in September as head of the Fine Arts Department at Jacksonville State Teachers College. The departments of music, art, drama and home economics will be under the direction of Dr. Mason, who has wide experience in directing large groups in community singing, light opera and choirs.
Additionally: A full page of photographs shows employees and local residents during the open house The Star recently held in its remodeled office on West 11th Street.
July 22, 1995, in The Star: Zinn Park was the site last night for a “fan fest” put on by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce to allow NASCAR devotees a moment with some of their favorite drivers — and to get just about any item autographed by those drivers. Fans stood 60 and 70 deep in some lines, seeking signatures on caps, T-shirts and even on themselves. The annual event is Anniston’s kickoff for tomorrow’s DieHard 500 at Talladega.