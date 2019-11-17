Nov. 17, 1944, in The Star: A young man of Anniston has given his life in service to his country. Wesley Darden Jr., who was reported missing over Germany on June 17, was killed in action, according to a telegraph message received by his father, Wesley Darden of Kilby Steel Co. Staff Sgt. Darden was a gunner on a B-24; his father is awaiting more details from the War Department. Sgt. Darden, who was not quite 20 years old, entered the service in January 1943 and participated in pre-D-Day bombing missions over Germany. In addition to his father and stepmother, Sgt. Darden is survived by his older brother Bill, who is serving in Burma.
Also this date: Playing for four days next week at the Calhoun Theater will be Arsenic and Old Lace, a Cary Grant picture that’s based on the stage success of the same name which ran for more than four years on Broadway. Starring with Grant are Raymond Massey, Jack Carson, Priscilla Lane and Peter Lorre.
Nov. 17, 1994, in The Star: Identical twins? Not thoroughly, at least not in the Craft household in Oxford, where the twin sons of the city’s finance director, Alton Craft, will at least figuratively be sitting on opposite sides of the room when Alabama and Auburn play against each other in the upcoming Iron Bowl. Joshua Craft and Aaron Craft are both 8 years old, but Joshua bleeds orange and blue and Aaron rolls with the Tide. Perhaps the divided loyalties came from their parents; Alton grew up as a Crimson Tide fan in Tuscaloosa, while his wife, Margie, a nurse at RMC, comes from an Auburn family.