June 22, 1944, in The Star: An Anniston man has given his life in military service to his country. Staff Sgt. William Sheppherd, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Sheppherd of 121 East 13th Street, was killed in action near Rome, Italy, approximately four weeks ago. Sheppherd was well known in Anniston; as a boy he served as a carrier for The Star and as a caddy at Anniston Country Club. He had been in the Army for 10 years, joining the Tank Company at Fort McClellan in 1934. Besides his parents, his wife, Florine, also survives him, as do a brother and two sisters. Also this date: Miss Elizabeth Green has assumed her duties as the new president of the Anniston Business and Professional Women’s Club. Additionally: President Roosevelt today signed the “G. I. Bill of Rights,” setting up a vast governmental aid program for veterans of this war. The measure authorizes federal loans, hospitalization, job insurance, schooling and other ex-service benefits with an estimated price tag of at least $3 billion and maybe as high as $6.5 billion. The bill carries out most of the recommendations the president has made for veterans’ aid.
June 22, 1994, in The Star: Randolph County school officials say the settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of a student who claimed she was racially insulted by Principal Hulond Humphries is not an admission of wrongdoing. A federal judge was expected to approve a settlement today that would help pay Revonda Bowen’s college expenses. The amount will be revealed publicly when U.S. District Judge Harold Albritton gives his final approval to the agreement.