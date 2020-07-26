Look Back ... to an annexation for Anniston, 1995

July 26, 1945, in The Star: Since the establishment of the Army hospital at Fort McClellan in March 1922, more than 120,000 patients have been admitted. What was first known as a station hospital was converted to a regional hospital in June 1944. The hospital will be open tomorrow for a public tour, the day being the 170th anniversary of the Army Medical Department. Hospital staff will conduct tours. Col. Charles C. Denmer is commanding officer of the Regional Hospital and the post surgeon.
Also this date: In unrelated hospital news, J. W. Bancroft, superintendent of Citizens Hospital in Talladega for the past two years, has been hired as superintendent of East End Memorial Hospital, a new institution which will be located in the East Lake section of Birmingham.
July 26, 1995, in The Star: After two years of knocking on Anniston’s door, Alice Birdener and other residents in the Holly Hill subdivision are finally coming home. The Anniston City Council last night welcomed the 22 homes of Holly Hill by approving residents’ annexation request. “Welcome to Anniston,” Councilman Hans Gray said following the unanimous vote. Now the residents will have the benefits that first caught their attention – city police and fire protection, street lights, water hydrants and cheaper garbage pickup costs. No public referendum was needed for the action because all Holly Hill residents signed a petition requesting the annexation.