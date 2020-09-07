Look Back … to ammo boxes for sale at Sears, 25 cents each, 1945

Sept. 7, 1945, in The Star: A prominent advertisement tells of genuine steel Army ammunition boxes for sale at Sears Roebuck, 1000 Noble St., Anniston. Measuring 10 inches by 7 inches by 3 inches, these heavy-duty airtight, watertight rodent-proof boxes were designed to hold .30-cal. ammunition, but now they have “1001 civilian uses.” Price is 25 cents each or four for 89 cents. Also this date: In another advertisement, the Banister-Downing company in Anniston, 26 1/2 West 11th St., will sell you “riot and civil commotion insurance” so that you can pay for damage that authorities unintentionally create. (It’s not at all clear what Banister-Downing thinks is going to happen these days, given that the war has ended.)
Sept. 7, 1995, in The Star: The need to improve Calhoun County’s roads is so dire that the County Commission is considering a plan that would take 7 percent of the funding from all other county department and put it toward the roads. Based on this years $6.8 million budget, the cuts would result in about $476,000 being transferred to the road department, which had a budget of $4.6 million this year. The transfer would actually be helpful, because after all other expenses are accounted for, the county has only about a million dollars a year to maintain 1,000 miles of county roads.