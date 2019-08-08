Aug. 8, 1944, in The Star: Many from Anniston were among the first-night crowd at the McClellan Playhouse last night to enjoy the comedy “Papa Is All,” which stars 25-year-old Hollywood actor Forrest Tucker – now a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. The McClellan Players is a mixed group of soldier and civilian actors. Their playhouse is located at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street on the Army base.
Aug. 8, 1994, in The Star: Randolph County School Superintendent Dale McKay said yesterday he hopes that despite the destruction of the county’s high school by fire, classes will open as scheduled on Aug. 22. He said the school board would meet today at 5 to go over its options, which could include instruction in portable trailers if enough of them can be obtained. He said he’d send word to all school systems in the state that he could use any spare trailers they might have.