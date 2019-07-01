July 1, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 1, 1994, in The Star: Area Persian Gulf War veterans experiencing medical problems since coming home have another place to in search of diagnosis and treatment. Noble Army Community Hospital is now taking part in the first phase of a Department of Defense program to evaluate all Persian Gulf veterans experiencing the mysterious ailments. Also this date: Alabama’s trial courts are almost fully computerized, meaning that not only are such basic items as case indexes now entered into the state’s circuit and district court computer data systems, courthouses themselves are linked, meaning that record statewide are accessible through a phone line. The program puts Alabama at the forefront of the nation, said Jim Thomas, of the National Center for State Courts. “It’s been a tremendous advantage to the judges,” Calhoun County Circuit Judge Sam Monk said this morning. “We are able to track our cases much better.” Moreover, beginning next month, Monk said, electronic legal research will be available on the desk of every judge in Alabama.