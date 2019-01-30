Jan. 30, 1944, in The Star: When J. F. King, chairman of the Anniston City Commission, returned to his desk yesterday after a week’s trip to Detroit, Mich., on business he found two letters from England expressing appreciation to the people of Anniston for gifts received there this past Christmas as a result of the generosity of this community. One letter was from the director of a school where 50 war orphan children were receiving education. Also this date: Four soldiers from Fort McClellan came into town last night and, with clattering typewriters and flying copy-pencils, put out this edition of The Star. All of them were newspapermen in civilian life, and got a kick out of getting back in the old harness once more. All were from the New York City region.
Jan. 30, 1994, in The Star: The success of the Georgia lottery means Jacksonville State University leaders will have to press harder to make up for what’s expected to be a decreased number of students from that state. The lottery established a comprehensive college scholarship program for Georgia high school students, so JSU officials are changing their recruiting efforts to make up for the expected loss. Last fall, 976 of the 7,500 students enrolled at JSU were from Georgia. Nonetheless, JSU still has an attraction, to Georgians and others, for its perceived value for price. One young woman from Ohio, for example, pays $2,435 for out-of-state tuition at JSU, compared to the $4,000 she might have paid at Miami University in Ohio.