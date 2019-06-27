June 27, 1944, in The Star: With a bid of $52,728, a Birmingham construction company has been awarded the contract to build additional classrooms at schools in Eulaton, Roy Webb, Weaver, DeArmanville and Thankful communities, Superintendent C. J. Allen announced today. Rooms at Thankful and DeArmanville will be wooden, while at the remaining three schools the additions will be brick veneer. Also this date: Lynn Jay Reaves, seaman, first-class, USNR, son of Mrs. Lucile Whaley of 802 West Ninth St., Anniston, has been commended for outstanding service aboard the S.S. James Woodrow during action against enemy aircraft in Italy during September of last year.
June 27, 1994, in The Star: Most young adults won’t be going to the polls in tomorrow’s local runoff elections. They don’t care about voting. “I just don’t get around to doing it,” said April Madden, 22, of Munford. “I really don’t know what’s going on. Maybe when I’m older.” Observed Jerry Smith, a political science professor at Jacksonville State University, “There’s just a lot of things going on in their life. They haven’t quite gotten plugged in to the political process.”