Oct. 27, 1944, in The Star: The War and Community Chest Appeal fund here rose to a total of $36,165 today as campaign officials announced that another team had gone over the top by completing its territory and exceeding its quota. The latest team to go over the top is composed of W. B. Moore and Gus Nichopoulos. J. P. Hagerty, campaign chairman, was elated over the team’s success, but admitted that the grand total is smaller than anticipated at this stage of the campaign. It’s noted that $303.62 has been contributed by black residents; this figure does not include what’s been turned in through the teams of black campaign workers. The Ladies Division will have three booths on Noble Street – at the Post Office, Palace Drug Co. and Woolworth’s – to solicit from those who might not have been seen by the committees. Also this date: The Anniston Bulldog football team left for Tuscaloosa this morning for a gridiron meeting this evening with the Black Bears of Tuscaloosa. Local workouts this week have stressed speed and more speed in an attempt to liven up the Bulldog attack. The game will be broadcast on WHMA starting at 7:30.
Oct. 27, 1994, in The Star: Russ Meyer and David Friedman go together like sex and violence. In the 1960s and ’70s, these two filmmakers were responsible for many of the most successful movies in the adult market (not the same as “XXX-rated,” however). The two were always friendly competitors and they eventually became good friends, especially now that both are in their early 70s. Friedman retired several years ago to Anniston, and a few nights ago Meyer stopped by to visit Friedman’s personal museum of movie memorabilia. Although their films featured lots of nudity and innuendo, neither Meyer nor Friedman crossed the line from soft-core sexiness to the hard-core pornography that now dominates the adult market.