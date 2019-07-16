July 16, 1944, in The Star: When the congregation of Alexandria Methodist Church eventually rebuilds its sanctuary destroyed recently by fire, it will have six beautiful stained glass windows to mount in the wall. The windows are a gift from the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, which has not used them in many years after replacing them with memorial windows. Also this date: The new manager of the Alabama Hotel is L. K. Guion, who just moved here from Brunswick, Ga., where he managed the Oglethorpe Hotel. The Alabama Hotel is operated by William Faw, who owns several other lodgings in the South. Faw has been in town for several months supervising improvements to the hotel. [Regrettably, the work would be for nought, for the massive structure would burn to the ground two months later.] Additionally: The college campus around Bibb Graves Hall in Jacksonville will be transformed into a gala playground for the evening this coming Friday with amusements of all kinds — including a street dance on the paved driveway. The occasion is the annual summer carnival at Jacksonville State Teachers College, at which time President Houston Cole will crown “Miss Jacksonville.”
July 16, 1994, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Public Safety has appointed a woman to head a state trooper post for the first time in Alabama. Joyce D. Shelley, a 15-year-veteran of the troopers, was promoted to sergeant during a ceremony yesterday. She will command the Jacksonville post. “It’s like a dream come true,” she said.