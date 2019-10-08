Oct. 8, 1944, in The Star: Located at 300 West 15th Street in a building formerly occupied by the Hill Buggy Co., a contractor business known as Tornado Supply Co. will begin business here Nov. 15, its founders announced yesterday. The company will specialize in mill and foundry supplies, building materials and contractors’ supplies. Officers of the company are R. Barron Storms, president; E. A. Rowell, vice president and sales manager, and J. A. Pullen, secretary-treasurer. The location was chosen because it’s right alongside railroad tracks and out of the congested downtown business district. Also this date: The Anniston team had its hands full with a tenacious and energetic Oxford team for most of Friday night’s football game at Memorial Stadium, but one heart-pounding 79-yard run by Frank Griffin (and the extra point that he kicked, too) enabled the Bulldogs to escape from the contest with a 7-0 win.
Oct. 8, 1994, in The Star: A multi-vehicle pileup on I-20 westbound near the Coldwater exit last night transformed Birmingham-bound traffic into just so many cars and trucks at a standstill on a three-mile parking lot. Also this date: Weaver quarterback Brent Cobb couldn’t have asked for a better night last night. His Bearcats beat Ohatchee 24-13, he was crowned Homecoming King and he picked off a Matt Moon pass to ensure the victory during the closing minutes while Ohatchee was deep in Bearcat territory.