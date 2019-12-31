Look Back … to a wartime population rise, 1944

Dec. 31, 1944, in The Star: From all indications, the city yesterday had no large-scale plans in place to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Most families and friends connected to Fort McClellan soldiers have left town, making conditions considerably more peaceful than they were last weekend. Several Anniston churches were planning special watch services for tonight to greet the year with prayer. Tomorrow is a formal holiday for both public offices and private businesses, however, Calhoun County schools will reopen tomorrow morning after a two-week recess for the Christmas holiday. Also this date: According to an annual economic report compiled by the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, the corporate limits of Anniston now encompasses a population of approximately 40,000 persons. By contrast the census-counted population in 1940 was 25,523, and in 1930 it was 22,345. As for the Anniston metropolitan area, which includes the city and outside, Oxford and outside, Blue Mountain and outside, as well as Sunset Drive and Hobson City, the population is 65,000, compared to 35,297 in 1940. Additionally: A full-page ad placed by Utica Knitting Co., with a mill at 2100 Walnut Ave. in Anniston, stresses the need for more workers to turn out garments produced at the plant. Most particularly needed, according to the large headline: underwear. “The shortage is so acute on the fighting fronts that available supplies of underwear have had to be flown across the Atlantic.”
Dec. 31, 1994, in The Star: Here are the top five in the list of Top Ten sports stories of 1994 in The Star’s coverage area, as voted on by the sports department: (5) Alexandria, Donoho win state volleyball titles; (4) Jacksonville State baseball coach Rudy Abbott scores his 800th win; (3) The string of golf wins put together by Anniston’s Eric Hamilton; (2) Clay County’s football team plays unbelievable defense, notches seven straight shutouts; (1) Anniston, Clay County and Cleburne County high schools all make the state football finals. Also this date: Another thing coming to an end tonight will be the 29-cent postage stamp Americans have known since Feb. 3, 1991. Say hello to the 32-cent first-class postage stamp. Although Regional Medical Center sends out about 17,000 pieces of mail per month, a spokeswoman there said it wasn’t rushing out any normal mailings to take advantage of the comparatively lower postage.