March 26, 1944, in The Star: In Knoxville, Tenn., a 20-year-old Army paratrooper trainee from Fort McClellan was freed today of charges that he had murdered a man who had expressed hope that Japan would win the war. George E. Inzer saw his charges dismissed for two reasons, according to the judge in Knoxville City Court. For one, the judge said, “any red-blooded American who wouldn’t become aroused” by pro-Japanese statement is not patriotic, and secondly, witnesses said the victim, Robert Ricker, had pulled a knife on Inzer and cursed the American government before Inzer killed Ricker. The judge noted that Inzer’s brother is himself a prisoner of war in Japan, where atrocities committed against Allied captives have become widely known.
March 26, 1994, in The Star: A lot of good things happened to Tommy Lewis and the Spring Garden Panthers squad he coached this past season. Their record was 21-10, they won an area championship and they reached the finals of the Northeast Regional tournament, where they were a fan favorite. All that and more are why Lewis has been chosen as The Anniston Star’s Boys Area Coach of the Year for 1994. One of his players, junior Josh Goss, was chosen as area MVP, averaging 26 points and 10 rebounds a game.