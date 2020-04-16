Look Back ... to a War Bond campaign planned, 1945

April 16, 1945, in The Star: Some 200 Anniston businessmen will be invited guests at an “old-time” barbecue dinner at the Coca-Cola plant on South Noble Street later this week. Following the evening meal, a get-together pep meeting will be held for the purpose of lining up an organization to operate the Seventh War Bond drive, which opens in May. Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, will address the organization meeting.
April 16, 1995, in The Star: Although today is Easter Sunday, about 100 children of all ages enjoyed egg-hunt festivities in LaGarde Park yesterday. Also this date: Monsanto and state regulators have wrapped up an agreement for the company to sample the area around a ditch near its west Anniston plant to learn the concentration of PCBs there.