Look Back … to a war against syphilis, 1945

Sept. 21, 1945, in The Star: A full-page public-service advertisement, headlined “Alabama Declares War On SYPHILIS,” reminds everyone that all residents of the state between the ages of 14 and 50 are required by law to take a blood test to detect the presence of syphilis. Blood will be drawn for these tests from Sept. 24 through Oct. 5 in Calhoun County, according to a schedule of times and places spelled out in the ad. Testing is of course separated by race, however, when black residents are forced by necessity to use white testing stations they will “be taken when the white people have been served.” Also this date: The Anniston Airport Board is standing ready to press Anniston’s bid for the Eastaboga Army Air Field, once the Army reaches a decision as to the disposition of the field, according a statement from the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. Anniston has had its eyes on that property for two years. [A generation later, that land would become home to one of America’s great NASCAR tracks.]
Sept. 21, 1995, in The Star: Recent firearm violence at high school football venues in Birmingham have led some Anniston High School fans to hesitate in their plans to attend the Bulldogs’ game tomorrow night against Huffman High School at Lawson field — if not cancel those plans altogether. Also this date: City officials in Heflin have come up with more than $800,000 needed to meet commitments to Southwire’s new $34 million plant, clearing a roadblock that had threatened to delay the project. The city will take $210,000 out of its reserve fund (more than half of what was in it) and the state of Alabama will provide the rest.